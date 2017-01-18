TV
Winter TV Must List: Liked That? Watch This!
New TV series that will call to mind some of your past favorites
By Patrick Gomez
If you liked … The Pacific
Watch! SIX
Just as HBO has dramatized WWII, this new series, which stars Walton Goggins, was inspired by real SEAL Team 6 missions. (Jan. 18 on History)
If you liked … Pretty Little Liars
Watch! Riverdale
This moody take on the Archie Comics world stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart. It's perfect for mystery fans in denial that PLL is ending. (Jan. 26 on The CW)
If you liked … Weeds
Watch! Santa Clarita Diet
Mary-Louise Parker played a single mom with a secret (she was a pot dealer), but Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant's suburbanites are hiding something much stranger in this surreal comedy. (Feb. 3 on Netflix)
If you liked … Sense8
Watch! Legion
Like the sensates in Netflix's dark sci-fi drama, David (Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens) has special powers in FX's first Marvel series. (Feb. 8 on FX)
If you liked … Parks and Recreation
Watch! Trial & Error
John Lithgow stars as an eccentric professor accused of murder in this faux docu-series whose vibe echoes Amy Poehler's goofy comedy. (March 7 on NBC)
