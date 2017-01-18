TV

Winter TV Must List: Liked That? Watch This!

New TV series that will call to mind some of your past favorites

By @patrickgomezla

If you liked … The Pacific

Watch! SIX

Just as HBO has dramatized WWII, this new series, which stars Walton Goggins, was inspired by real SEAL Team 6 missions. (Jan. 18 on History)    

ABC FAMILY/EIKE SCHROTER; Diyah Pera/The CW

If you liked … Pretty Little Liars 
Watch! Riverdale

This moody take on the Archie Comics world stars KJ Apa and Lili Reinhart. It's perfect for mystery fans in denial that PLL is ending. (Jan. 26 on The CW)    

Showtime; Netflix

If you liked … Weeds

Watch! Santa Clarita Diet

Mary-Louise Parker played a single mom with a secret (she was a pot dealer), but Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant's suburbanites are hiding something much stranger in this surreal comedy. (Feb. 3 on Netflix)    

Netflix; FX

If you liked … Sense8 
Watch! Legion

Like the sensates in Netflix's dark sci-fi drama, David (Downton Abbey's Dan Stevens) has special powers in FX's first Marvel series. (Feb. 8 on FX)    

Colleen Hayes/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Tyler Golden/NBC

If you liked … Parks and Recreation
Watch! Trial & Error

John Lithgow stars as an eccentric professor accused of murder in this faux docu-series whose vibe echoes Amy Poehler's goofy comedy. (March 7 on NBC)

