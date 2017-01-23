Winter TV’s Biggest Cliffhangers Answered! Find Out the Answers to Burning Premiere Questions

Is he dead? Did she leave? Who is our (fictional) new President?

When some of our favorite TV shows ended their most recent seasons, they went out with deadly cliffhangers and shocking last-minute reveals. Now as our favorite shows return, we’re keeping tabs on the biggest questions and offering up some answers (check back as more shows premiere)!

Spoiler warning: For those who haven’t yet watched the season premieres of Mercy Street, Homeland and Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, plot details will be revealed.

Mercy Street

Cliffhanger: Will nurse Mary (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Dr. Foster (Josh Radnor) become romantic as they work to better their Civil Warera hospital in season 2?

Spoiler! Oh, it’s on. EP David Zabel told Entertainment Weekly that “there’s definitely a continuing process of them coming together” as season 2 progresses.

Suits

Cliffhanger: Did Jessica (Gina Torres) leave the firm for good? Harvey (Gabriel Macht, above with Sarah Rafferty) deals with her departure on the long-awaited “season 6.5.”

Spoiler! Find out Wednesday on USA ….

Scandal

Cliffhanger: Who will be America’s next President: ambitious former FLOTUS Mellie Grant (Bellamy Young) or idealistic liberal dark horse Frankie Vargas (Ricardo Chavira)?

Spoiler! The ballot tallies will be revealed Thursday on ABC!

Homeland

Cliffhanger: Carrie (Claire Danes) put Quinn’s (Rupert Friend) pulse monitor on her own finger in the season 5 finale. But does that mean she euthanized him?

Spoiler! Nope. Carrie is still very much invested in Quinn’s health and wellness — more so than he is, it would seem. The season 6 premiere saw the former assassin broken and actively undermining his own recovery.

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce

Cliffhanger: After being fired, Abby (Lisa Edelstein) tries being a romance novelist in season 3. But where is Becca (Julianna Guill)?

Spoiler! Becca eventually re-entered the picture to reclaim her son Christopher, leaving Abby to face the reality that she’s less in the motherhood part of life and now in the hot flash phase.