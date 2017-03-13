Snowed in by Winter Storm Stella? Here Are the Best Shows and Movies to Binge During the Blizzard

If you’re one of the thousands of people who are forced to stay home on Tuesday due to Winter Storm Stella, there is a bright spot amidst all that snow —getting caught up on all the things you’ve been meaning to stream.

If you’re looking for ideas — or just don’t know where to start — we’ve put together a handy guide on the best TV and movies to stream on Netflix, Amazon, iTunes and more. And we’ve broken them down by your moods — from wishing you were on a sunny beach somewhere (then-teenaged Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari on Laguna Beach can help you with that) to wanting to spend your time wading through sexy bodice-rippers (Outlander! The Tudors!), we’ve got something that can appeal to every age and every type of person.

So, fire up your Roku, gather up your snacks and settle into your favorite spot on the couch — we’ve got you covered.

If You Want to Freak Out About the Snow

The Shining (Movie, 1980)



The classic snowed-in thriller from director Stanley Kubrick, inspired by the Stephen King novel of the same name, is a must-see for anyone, regardless of the weather. (Free on Netflix or buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

Alive (Movie, 1993)



Based on a true story, this film follows the Uruguayan rugby team as the fight for survival after their plane crashes in the snowy Andes mountains in 1972. (Free on Netflix or buy or rent on Amazon)

The Day After Tomorrow (Movie, 2004)



The true snowpocalypse film, this sci-fi disaster movie imagines what would happen if we were suddenly thrust into a new global Ice Age. (Buy on Amazon or iTunes)

Misery (Movie, 1990)



Another classic thriller based on a Stephen King novel, this film follows a novelist (played by James Caan) after he is trapped in a blizzard and abducted by a crazed fan (played by Kathy Bates). (Buy on Amazon or iTunes)

If You’d Rather Be at the Beach

The Endless Summer (Movie, 1966)



The essential surfing movie, this classic follows two surfers as they travel around the world looking for waves. (Free on Netflix or buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

The Way Way Back (Movie, 2013)



This underrated coming-of-age comedy follows a 14-year-old boy during his family’s summer vacation in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. (Buy on Amazon)

Blue Crush (Movie, 2002)



If you’ve ever wanted to pretend you were living the life of a bikini-clad female surfer traveling around with her friends in Hawaii, this movie is for you. (Free with Showtime or buy on or iTunes)

Laguna Beach (TV, 2004-2006)



Relive the show that made Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari stars and made everyone wish they were living in a sleepy-but-glamorous Orange County beach town. (Free on MTV.com or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

If You Want to Catch Up on Newer Shows

This Is Us (TV, 2016—)



NBC’s new hit show is sure to make you ugly-cry at home — plus, the season finale is airing on Tuesday night. (Free on Hulu)

Your coworkers won’t stop talking about it, so it’s high time you saw this his star-studded miniseries starring Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman. (Free on HBO Go)

Westworld (TV, 2016—)



This sci-fi Western series will mess with your mind —and get you thinking up crazy theories for the upcoming second season. (Free on HBO Go)

Riverdale (TV, 2017—)



What would happen if you mixed Archie comics with Pretty Little Liars? You would get this show, which is just as appealing to adults as it is to teens. (Free on CWTV.com)

If You Want to Celebrate Stellas (Because Why Not?)

A Streetcar Named Desire (Movie, 1951)



If you haven’t seen this Oscar-winning adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ classic play, you are missing out. (Buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (Movie, 1998)



This romantic dramedy starring Angela Bassett will have you considering a vacation in the Caribbean to see if you too can connect with a handsome young local. (Buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

Stella Dallas (Movie, 1937)



This classic film stars Barbara Stanwyck as Stella, a socially ambitious woman from a humble background who sacrifices her life of luxury for her daughter’s happiness and social-standing in buttoned-up New York society. (Buy or rent on Amazon)

If You Want Something Both You and Your Kids Will Enjoy

The Lego Movie (Movie, 2014)



This wildly fun movie follows the life of a regular-Joe Lego (named Emmet) who somehow gets mistaken for someone who can help save the world. (Buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

Inside Out (Movie, 2015)



The Oscar-winning movie manages to be both heartwarming and engaging — just get your tissues ready when you meet Bing Bong. (Buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

Zootopia (Movie, 2016)



If you for some reason haven’t seen the movie that won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film earlier this year, you are in for a treat. (Free on Netflix or buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

Frozen (Movie, 2013)



Yes, we know, you’ve seen it. But surely a snow storm is a good excuse to re-watch? (Buy or rent on Amazon or iTunes)

If You Just Need to Laugh

Veep (TV, 2012—)



If you need a reason to laugh about politics, this curse word-laden comedy from HBO will be sure to put you in a good mood, not matter which political party you support. (Free on HBO Go or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

Silicon Valley (TV, 2014—)



You don’t need to be a tech geek to like this series. This HBO comedy achieves something few extremely well-done comedies are able to do — it actually gets you invested in its plot. (Free on HBO Go or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

Tina Fey’s classic series about making a weekly late-night sketch show surprisingly still feels fresh after nearly four years off the air. (Free on Netflix or buy on Amazon)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (TV, 2000—)



If you love Seinfeld but for some reason haven’t caught up on Larry David’s insanely funny HBO series, you need to get on it — especially before the new season starts. (Free on HBO Go or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

If You’d Rather Pretend You Are in a Victorian Drama

Doctor Thorne (Miniseries, 2016)



Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes brings viewers his interpretation of Anthony Trollope’s novel of the same name. (Free on Amazon Prime or buy on Amazon)

Lark Rise to Candleford (TV, 2008-2011)



This BBC series about a young woman leaving behind her farming hamlet to go work for the post mistress in a nearby village mixes sentimentality with just the right amount of engaging drama. (Free on Amazon Prime or buy on Amazon)

Cranford (Miniseries, 2007)



This addictive award-winning series follows the daily life of villagers in a small English town — from the gossipy spinsters to the handsome young doctor. (Free on Amazon Prime or buy on Amazon)

Victoria (TV, 2016—)



Gowns! Romance! More gowns! This series, about the life of young Queen Victoria, is wildly popular in England, even if it just aired in the States on PBS. (Free on PBS Passport)

If You Finally Want Your Friends to Stop Asking Why You Haven’t Watched That Classic Show

Twin Peaks (TV, 1990-1991)



David Lynch’s weird, twisty and artfully done series was ahead of its time, but luckily it is returning to TV on Showtime in May. (Free on Netflix or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

The Wire (TV, 2002-2008)



Created by former police reporter David Simon, HBO’s gritty crime series followed how different institutions in Baltimore interacted with the law enforcement. (Free on HBO Go or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

The Sopranos (TV, 1999-2007)



Another HBO classic, this series followed the life of a New Jersey-based Italian American mob boss (James Gandolfini) and his family. (Free on HBO Go or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

Gilmore Girls (TV, 2000-2007)



If gritty crime series aren’t your thing, you could always catch up (or re-watch) this WB (and later CW) series about the life of a single mother and her daughter inside a sleepy New England town. (Free on Netflix or buy on Amazon or iTunes)

If You Want to Get in the Mood (but Also Specifically in the Past for Some Reason)

Outlander (TV, 2014—)



Who doesn’t want to pretend they are a beautiful woman from the 1940s who accidentally time-travels to 1743 Scotland and lands in the arms of a strapping red-headed Scotsman? (Free with Starz, or available to buy on Amazon)

The White Queen (TV, 2013)



Based on Philippa Gregory’s historical novel series, this short-lived borderline-fantasy series features plenty of bodice-ripping romance — and mystery. (Free with Amazon Prime or buy on Amazon)

The Tudors (TV, 2007-2010)

This wildly sexy retelling of the life of Henry VIII is not for the prudish (or really anyone watching with kids at home). (Free on Netflix or Amazon to buy on Amazon)