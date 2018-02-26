MIRAI NAGASU

Nagasu is our no. 1 pick, and for obvious reasons: She really, really wants this. In a press conference following her free skate in the women's individual competition, which didn't go exactly as planned — she placed tenth overall after missing her triple axel — she said she viewed the individual event "as my audition for Dancing with the Stars." Though she didn't perform the way she wanted to on the ice, we still think she nailed the "audition" and earned a spot on the show.