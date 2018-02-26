10 Olympians We Want to See Compete on the All-Athletes Season of Dancing with the Stars
The Olympics have come to a close, but the fun is only beginning for the athletes who are chosen to participate in Dancing With the Stars‘s upcoming all-athlete season. Here’s who is in our dream cast
Posted on
More
1 of 9
MIRAI NAGASU
Nagasu is our no. 1 pick, and for obvious reasons: She really, really wants this. In a press conference following her free skate in the women's individual competition, which didn't go exactly as planned — she placed tenth overall after missing her triple axel — she said she viewed the individual event "as my audition for Dancing with the Stars." Though she didn't perform the way she wanted to on the ice, we still think she nailed the "audition" and earned a spot on the show.
2 of 9
ADAM RIPPON
He didn't win a gold medal, but there was no bigger breakout star on Team USA in PyeongChang than Rippon. He won audiences over with his witty commentary, sassy one-liners and, oh yeah, his gorgeous performances on ice, which helped him collect a bronze medal in the team figure skating event. The question here isn't whether or not Rippon should be on television, but whether or not he should get his own show entirely after he competes on DWTS.
3 of 9
LINDSEY VONN
Vonn, one of America's best known winter Olympians, said that the 2018 Games would be her last. And what's a better way to continue her last hurrah in the Olympic spotlight than to appear on DWTS?
4 of 9
TESSA VIRTUE & SCOTT MOIR
Yes, gold medal-winning ice dancers Virtue and Moir may be Canadian, but they were such a worldwide sensation in PyeongChang that they've earned a spot on our list. (Also, there's no Canadian edition of DWTS.) The one thing that will be tough? Seeing these two dance with anyone but each other.
5 of 9
ALEX & MAIA SHIBUTANI
The Shib Sibs, as the world knows them, won two bronze medals in Sochi, in ice dancing and the team figure skating event, making them the best-performing American figure skaters of the 2018 Olympics. Considering that fact, and how well the last set of American ice dancers — Meryl Davis and Charlie White — did on DWTS (Davis won, and White came in fifth), they're a shoo-in for this cast.
6 of 9
ELIZABETH SWANEY
She may have competed for Team Hungary in the Olympics, but Swaney is a born-and-raised American — making her a prime candidate for DWTS. Swaney is the skier who made headlines for her unbelievably simple, trick-less halfpipe run and what some called a game of the system to make it to the Olympics. (She placed in the top 30 at every World Cup competition where there were less than 30 people competing, which made her eligible.) But dancing isn't so easy to fake — how would Swaney stack up? We'd just have to tune in and see.
7 of 9
JESSIE DIGGINS
As one of the heroes of Team USA at the 2018 Olympics, Diggins crossed the finish line to bring her and teammate Kikkan Randall a gold medal for the women's team sprint in cross-country skiing. It was the first medal ever for the United States in cross-country skiing, and nabbed her the role as flag bearer in the closing ceremony. She comes through where it counts — a must-have quality for any DWTS contestant.
8 of 9
CHLOE KIM
Kim won gold in the women's snowboarding halfpipe competition, and her star is sure to continue to shine in the years to come. And what better way to celebrate a successful first run at the Olympics than with a stint on DWTS?
9 of 9
RED GERARD
Gerard made headlines for picking up America's first gold medal of the Olympics, and soon after, for the revelations that he had slept in and lost his jacket on the morning of his Olympic debut. Clearly, he doesn't let the pressure get to him, which makes Gerard a perfect fit for the DWTS stage.
See Also
More
More
Bill Cosby's Daughter Ensa Dies at 44
Why The Bachelor's Caroline Called Out Arie During the Women Tell All
Heidi Klum Says She’s 'Very Single and Very Ready to Mingle' During Ellen Show Appearance
The Cast of Melrose Place: Where Are They Now?