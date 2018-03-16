Willy Wonka child star Paris Themmen threw Twitter into a frenzy when he appeared on Jeopardy! this week — but it turns out, he was just following in his wife’s footsteps.

Themmen’s wife of four years, Nikki Grillos, had a two-day run as a champ on the game show in 2015, when she took home $32,802, according to a fan-created archive site.

Yeah, I lost Jeopardy, but Barry Bostwick used my cell phone tonight, so… #what — Nikki Grillos (@NGrillos) October 31, 2015

Paris Themmen as Mike Teevee in Willy Wonka (inset: Nikki Grillos and Paris Themmen) Paramount Pictures; Inset: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

On Tuesday, Themmen — who played young TV and cowboy enthusiast Mike Teevee in the classic 1971 film — avoided divulging his Hollywood past while competing on the show. During the portion of the episode when host Alex Trebek asks contestants about their personal lives, Themmen was introduced as an “entrepreneur” and “avid backpacker.” While he revealed that he’s traveled to 61 countries, he didn’t mention his role in the movie.

But it didn’t take long for eagle-eyed viewers to recognize him — and freak out.

“I was making dinner in the kitchen, listening to Jeopardy when Alex Trebek started introducing contestants at the break. He said @ParisThemmen and I ran out saying MIKE TEEVEE !!!” gushed one fan on Twitter. “My wife thought I was nuts. Great job Paris!”

Themmen came in second, with $6,800 in winnings.