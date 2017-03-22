William Shatner Is Trying Really Hard to Get Nick Viall Kicked off Dancing with the Stars

William Shatner is a huge Dancing with the Stars fan — but he has a serious bone to pick with one of this season’s contestants.

His target of choice? None other than The Bachelor‘s Nick Viall. This week, Shatner went off on the reality star with a slew of tweets — written before, during and after the season 24 premiere — eventually prompting Viall to respond on Tuesday.

Before the live show even started on Monday, Star Trek alum Shatner, 86, announced that his “goal” this season is to “knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP.”

“Who is with me?” he demanded. “Whoever your favorite is — just not Nick — make the 10 phone calls for them.”

“How do we get #BachelorNation to not vote for Nick?” he continued.

As the show aired, Shatner’s Twitter campaign raged on: “#Dontvote4Nick,” he tweeted. “Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he’ll be off.”

When a fan quipped that Viall is “kind of sensitive” and Shatner’s tweets may “break his heart,” Shatner responded: “And your point?”

Another fan asked what sparked Shatner’s dislike for the Bachelor star, the actor responded with an eye roll emoji: “Google it,” he added.

“He lives up to the homonym of his last name,” he continued. “Watch Andi [Dorfman]‘s Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey.”

One fan pointed out that Viall’s Bachelor in Paradise stint last summer made him more likable — but Shatner fired right back.

“Leopards don’t change their spots. Don’t be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won’t be,” he wrote. “Please vote for anyone but Nick.”

Shatner continued to urge fans not to vote for “anyone but the vile one” throughout Tuesday until finally, Viall, 36, issued his very first response to the barrage of insults. His comeback of choice? … A lone sad emoji. Aw!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.