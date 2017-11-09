William H. Macy on Shameless Son's Arrest for Alleged DUI: 'Hollywood Is Tough on Kids'

William H. Macy is a concerned father — on- and off-screen.

The Shameless actor recently spoke out about his TV son Ethan Cutkosky’s arrest for an alleged DUI, acknowledging that growing up in the spotlight can be challenging for young actors.

“I love those guys,” he told TMZ of the Showtime series’ Gallagher brood, who struggle to raise themselves and deal with their alcoholic father, played by Macy.

“I worry about them,” he added. “A young person growing up as an actor — Hollywood is tough on kids.”

Of 18-year-old Cutkosky, who plays Carl Gallagher, Macy, 67, said he’s a “great guy.”

Cutkosky was arrested Wednesday in Los Angeles for allegedly driving under the influence, according to multiple reports.

Burbank police pulled Cutkosky’s vehicle over after it was allegedly spotted straddling traffic lines, the Associated Press reported. He was later arrested, with blood-alcohol test still pending.

Cutkosky, who was reportedly driving an orange BMW, was given a field sobriety test during the pull-over, TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet that Cutkosky allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana that night.

According to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records obtained by PEOPLE, Cutkosky was released on a $5,000 bail by Thursday morning. He was charged with a misdemeanor but no further information on his charges was available.

Reps for Cutkosky did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, and the Los Angeles Police Department would not comment further.