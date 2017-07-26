Will There Ever Be a Dawson's Creek Reunion? Here's Everything the Cast Has Said About It

JAMES VAN DER BEEK: 'IT'S WEIRD TO EVEN TALK ABOUT'

"I don't know … I just don't know that there's really anything to do to be honest with you. It's weird even to talk about it," he said in a 2013 interview on The Morning Show. "It's something I did so long ago. I'm very flattered when people say they connected to it or they watched it and had some effect on them but I don't know … It's something I feel a real distance from to be honest."

In 2017, the actor was asked once more of the chances of a Dawson's Creek reboot, to which he replied: "That’s the question that the answer hasn't changed in 15 years. If you're really curious, you can Google it."