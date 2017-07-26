The Mindy Project Star Ike Barinholtz Is Recovering from a Broken Neck After 'Scary' Fall During Movie Stunt
Will There Ever Be a Dawson's Creek Reunion? Here's Everything the Cast Has Said About It
Joshua Jackson, Michelle Williams and more react to the possibility of the hit ’90s show making a comeback
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
JAMES VAN DER BEEK: 'IT'S WEIRD TO EVEN TALK ABOUT'
"I don't know … I just don't know that there's really anything to do to be honest with you. It's weird even to talk about it," he said in a 2013 interview on The Morning Show. "It's something I did so long ago. I'm very flattered when people say they connected to it or they watched it and had some effect on them but I don't know … It's something I feel a real distance from to be honest."
In 2017, the actor was asked once more of the chances of a Dawson's Creek reboot, to which he replied: "That’s the question that the answer hasn't changed in 15 years. If you're really curious, you can Google it."
JOSHUA JACKSON: 'IT MIGHT BE A LITTLE SHOCKING'
"We killed Michelle [Williams] at the end of the season," he reminded Ellen DeGeneres while appearing on her talk show. "The other thing is, it's been a really long time. And I think for anyone who was actually a fan of Dawson's, to actually see the four of us on camera again, might be a little bit shocking and heartbreaking … We are not cute kids anymore," the 38-year-old joked. "It's been a long time. I mean, we're holding up okay, but I think if you put the four of us now next to the four of us then, it might be a little shocking."
MICHELLE WILLIAMS: THE WRITERS WOULD HAVE TO GET REALLY CREATIVE
"I died," the Oscar nominee said on the Today show. "I would have to come back as a ghost – or put a lot of filters on the camera, and I'll do flashback scenes."
MICHELLE WILLIAMS: … BUT IT'S STILL FUN TO THINK ABOUT
"I think it's a fun thing to sort of imagine. I like imagining it," she said. "But I haven't really heard anybody say anything like actually serious about that happening."
KATIE HOLMES: IT'S TOO LATE NOW
"I don't think we're going to do a reunion," Holmes said during an appearance on SiriusXM's Just Jenny Show. "We did grow up, but we see each other every now and then. I think that the charm of the show was Kevin Williamson's writing and it was of that time and it gave teenagers this voice. It was a very, very special time — a special show and I loved every minute of it."
BUSY PHILIPPS: IT'S A NO
"I have to tell you something: I just want this to be the definitive. Everyone has to stop asking for a Dawson's Creek reunion," she told PEOPLE exclusively. "Everyone has asked this question for the last ten years, and everyone has said 'no, we're probably not gonna do that.' The answer is not gonna change ... I was barely on the show."
