Will Smith Speaks Out About THAT ‘Uncle Phil’ Photo

Will Smith has seen the viral photo comparing him to Uncle Phil from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Appearing at Comic-Con International on Thursday to promote his upcoming film Bright, which debuts on Netflix later this year, Smith was asked about a selfie he took while bungee-jumping that many on the internet compared to late Uncle Phil actor James Avery.

“It is such a new world,” Smith told The Huffington Post when asked about the photo. The star then pivoted to talking in broad terms about modern-day celebrity and what it means to be a star in 2017. “In terms of movie stars, it’s a huge difference. It’s like you almost can’t make new movies stars anymore,” he said.

Smith said he felt there used to be a “certain amount of privacy” for stars, which helped create larger myths. “But in the shift into this new world, it’s almost like a friendship with the fans,” Smith said. “The relationship is less like the time of Madonna, Michael Jackson, when you could make the Tom Cruise these gigantic figures, because you can’t create that anymore. The shift is to ‘we’re best friends,’ and that’s like with the comments and with those pictures and all that.” (The comments echoed similar remarks Smith made during the Bright panel in Hall H on Thursday.)

Bright is out in December on Netflix.

