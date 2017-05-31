Will Rachel Lindsay Get Engaged to Her Bachelorette First Impression Rose Winner? 'No Way,' Says Shawn Booth

Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe have some strong feelings about the suitors on this season of The Bachelorette.

“The guy that got the first impression rose – I’m willing to bet a lot of money that he will not be the winner of the season,” Booth, 30, says of Bryan in his fiancè’s new podcast, Off The Vine. “Jordan [Rodgers] got the first impression rose on JoJo Fletcher’s season, I got the first impression rose the season before and we both went on to ‘win.’ Do you think that there’s any chance that the producers will let that happen again? There’s no way.”

The 30-year-old, who made a strong first impression on Bristowe’s season, which led to an engagement, does take liking to one particular guy, however.

“I like that guy from Wisconsin — Peter,” says Booth.

“He was great,” adds Bristowe, 31. “That’s because they played the romantic music when he came out, so all of a sudden we’re brainwashed to think that he’s the one — which he could be!”

The couple, who admit to getting squeamish when watching their love story unfold on TV, thoroughly enjoy picking and choosing this season’s top runners and not-so-top runners — including the infamous Lucas (a.k.a. the Whaboom guy).

“Whaboom is so happy we’re talking about him,” says Bristowe. “He is so happy the world is talking about him. I feel like that’s why he went there.”

“He’s selling t-shirts,” says Booth.

“I’ll buy one,” Bristowe adds.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.