Will Jon Gosselin Ever Wed Again? The Father of Eight Says ‘I Like Marriage’

Jon Gosselin is getting candid about marriage.

The father of eight, who rose to fame on the now-canceled TLC reality series Jon & Kate Plus 8, was married to ex-wife Kate Gosselin for 10 years. But in December 2009, after having filed papers in June, the former couple divorced after a decade-long marriage.

Despite his split from the mother of his eight children — Gosselin shares twins Mady and Cara, 16, and sextuplets (Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Leah and Joel), 12, with Kate — he is still open to tying the knot again.

Speaking with Kate Casey on her Life with Kate Casey podcast last Friday, the deejay addressed whether he’ll ever walk down the aisle in the future.

“Are you going to get married again? Do you think you’ll get married again?” Casey asked Gosselin.

“I like marriage. So, I don’t know. Maybe,” Gosselin admitted. “I’ve been with Colleen for almost three years. She’s a huge part of my life.”

Being in the public eye, Casey questioned whether it’s difficult for him to “find a normal person” to date.

“It’s hard to find a normal person if you’re still on television. It’s easy to find a normal person if you work a normal job and have a normal life,” said Gosselin.

He added: “I have a quasi-normal life, which means I have a normal life down here. In reality, I’m working. But in the media, most people don’t have the media that I have.”

Last week, it was announced that the 40-year-old former reality star would be joining the dancers at Caesars Atlantic City’s Untamed Male Revue for an “R-rated” one-night-only event on Saturday, April 1, which was his 40th birthday. The performance featured choreography from an ex-Vegas showgirl with costumes.