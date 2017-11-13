Will & Grace Taps Dax Shepard to Guest Star

Dax Shepard is returning to NBC for one night.

The Parenthood star will guest in an upcoming episode of Will & Grace, EW has learned. No details about his role are known at this time.

Shepard, who starred in and directed the big-screen adaptation of CHIPS early this year, popped up on Fox comedy Ghosted over the weekend. He joins a Will & Grace guest lineup that has also welcomed Jane Lynch and Max Greenfield.

WATCH: What Harry Connick Jr. Hopes His Will & Grace Character Is Up to Today

Will & Grace, which was revived this fall by NBC after a decade-long hiatus, has already been renewed for another season. The current season consists of 16 episodes.

Will & Grace airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.