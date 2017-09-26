People

Find Out What the Cast of Will & Grace Did With Their Free Porsches from NBC

By @CiCiAdams_

It’s been 18 years since NBC famously gave the cast of Will & Grace free Porsches to celebrate the show’s success. But inquiring minds want to know: What ever happened to the lavish cars?

The stars sat down with Andy Cohen for a Town Hall special at the SiriusXM Studios on Monday — ahead of the the revival of the hit NBC sitcom —  and revealed what became of their matching Porsche Boxsters.

“I had just rescued a little dog, and I used to take her with me everywhere. I’m not like a car person, especially sports cars,” Megan Mullally began.

“It was a very loud — ’cause it was tiny, so the engine was like in your pants basically. My dog was very afraid of the pants engine. So, I kept it for four and a half months.”

As for Sean Hayes, he said he sold his just two weeks after receiving the car.

Eric McCormack chimed in: “I kept mine for years, and then I gave it up for charity. Project Angel Food got $25,000.”

It seems Debra Messing kept her Porsche the longest.

“I just sold mine, like, last year,” she revealed. “It’s only because I moved to New York.”

The Town Hall special will air on Cohen’s exclusive SiriusXM channel, Radio Andy, at 7 p.m. ET and PT on Wednesday.

The new season of Will & Grace premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.