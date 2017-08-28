Another former guest star is coming back to play on the new Will & Grace.

TVLine reports that Minnie Driver, who played Karen’s stepdaughter Lorraine Finster, will reprise her role for at least one episode when the show returns to NBC this fall.

Back in the day, Driver appeared in six episodes as an adversary to Karen (Megan Mullally). She was introduced in season 5 as a vamp who slept with Karen’s husband Stanley. In retaliation, Karen later married Lorraine’s father, played by John Clease.

The executive producers told EW that they don’t plan to go too heavy on guest stars for the new iteration, though some very special people will make some triumphant returns. To wit: Harry Connick, Jr. is already set to reprise his role as Leo, the ex-hubby of Grace (Debra Messing).

Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com