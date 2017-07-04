Let’s hear it for the red, white, and booze: Will & Grace is celebrating this Independence Day with a new promo for the upcoming series revival.

“11 years and a few [martini emojis] later, they’re back!” the show tweeted with the new video, which is titled “Let’s Get This Party Started” and features its quartet of stars dancing, laughing, stage-slapping each other (that would be Karen and Jack), and otherwise goofing around.

Stars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack both retweeted the video, with McCormack adding, “Happy 4th! See y’all soon!”

Back in January, NBC officially announced the return of the Emmy-winning sitcom, which will be getting a 12-episode limited revival this fall. McCormack, Hayes, Debra Messing and Megan Mullally will all be back for the new episodes.

The hype has been building steadily ever since the network confirmed the beloved series’ ninth season, with the stars sharing behind-the-scenes photos from a promo shoot in March, NBC releasing a musical trailer in May, and creator Max Mutchnick last month tweeting a page from the revival’s script, which includes the unexplained presence of a monkey.

The Will & Grace revival premieres Sept. 28 on NBC.

