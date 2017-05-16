Will & Grace's Eric McCormack Hopes New Season Will Be an 'Antidote' to the World

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes are back on NBC’s Must-See TV lineup!

The Will & Grace stars were all smiles on Monday at the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips in New York City. Everyone’s favorite on-screen BFFs attended the soirée following the premiere of the show’s first full trailer in which Will, Grace, Jack and Karen break into song.

“We had always wanted to do a musical episode on the show and we finally got to do it,” McCormack dished about the musical in the trailer. “It was such a hopeful song and funny and light.”

On the show being an “antidote” to the world, McCormack told PEOPLE about his hopes for the new season.

“When we did the show, we had 9/11, we had the Iraq war, there was a Republican government for six of those eight years. We didn’t address it, we didn’t do an AIDS episode. We were an escape, we were an antidote to all of that. So if there’s anything we need, especially this week, it’s an antidote,” the actor, 54, said.

He also teased how fans can expect to see his character be more comfortable in his skin. “I’m excited to see Will as a gay man who’s no longer figuring it out. There’s a confidence that will come with that. And maybe less so for Jack cause he’s not so young anymore,” McCormack said.

Inside the event, Andy Cohen got a photo-op with the foursome which he adoringly captioned: “They’re back!”

They're back!!!! #JustJack A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on May 15, 2017 at 5:37pm PDT

The upcoming ninth season originated from the surprise election-themed reunion released in September and was a big hit with viewers and fans, drawing almost 7 million viewers.

Along with the four stars coming back for more, the original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers, while prolific director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run from 1998 to 2006, is on board to direct and executive produce.

The new season of Will & Grace will consist of 12 episodes and is set to premiere on Thursdays on NBC in the fall.