Will & Grace Creators on Why 'Just Jack' Won't Be Making a Return in the Show's New Reboot

The highly anticipated reboot of Will & Grace is coming up — and fans of the beloved series (and its iconic characters) are eager to find out just what’s in store.

On Wednesday, the cast gathered for their first read-through of the new season and PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle caught up with executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, who shed some light on one burning question: What has happened to Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes) in the 11 years since we last saw him?

Well, fans of the beloved character will be happy to learn he hasn’t evolved too much.

“Why fix something that’s not broken?” said Mutchnick.

“He’s like the moon and the tide — steady, solid,” added Kohan.

However, this is going to be one small adjustment: According to Mutchnick, one thing that Jack isn’t going to be saying or doing anymore is “any of that ‘Just Jack’ stuff.”

“Well, when you are friends with the actor that has to endure the ‘Just Jack’ of it all and you go to, let’s say, Neiman Marcus and you’re on an escalator and you watch 15 people on the up escalator as you’re on the down escalator doing this — [throws both hands up] — to a guy that just wants to a guy that just wants to buy a pair of socks, you start to feel for him,” said Mutchnick with a laugh.

“So for Jack, we’ve created something new,” he added. “He has branded a new form of acting that’s called ‘Jackting.’ We’re going to explore that with him.”

Will & Grace premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.