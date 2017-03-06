'Just Like Riding a Bike'! Will & Grace Cast Share Snaps from Revival Filming

They’re back! Sort of.

Over the weekend, the cast of Will & Grace reunited to begin filming their 10-episode limited revival of the hit NBC show. The iconic show stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally all of whom shared photos from set.

Taking to Instagram, Messing shared a photo of the “gang” getting back into the groove of things with the caption, “Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little. #thegang #reunited&itfeelssogood.”

Yeah, this weekend was a little fun. Just a little. #thegang #reunited&itfeelssogood @seanhayes @meganomullally @the_real_eric_mccormack 😂😂😂😂 A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Mar 5, 2017 at 10:35pm PST

The rest of the cast used Twitter to share their photos from set.

“Spent the last 3 days with these loons & boy, are my arms tired. @DebraMessing @SeanHayes @MeganOMullally #Will&Grace,” McCormack tweeted of the foursome.

As for Hayes, it was as if they’ve never left the lot, tweeting, “Just like riding a bike.”

Along with the four stars coming back for more, the original series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan will act as showrunners and executive producers, while prolific director James Burrows, who directed every episode of the show during its initial eight-year run, is on board to direct and executive produce.