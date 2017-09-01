Will & Grace is certainly updating for its 2017 revival. In one recent promo, Jack gets on the gay dating app Grindr, and now in a new trailer, the cast is playing Heads Up on their iPhones for game night.

“He’s a man, but he has aged into a lesbian,” prompts Will (Eric McCormack).

“Steven Tyler! Jon Voight! Newt Gingrich!” Debra Messing’s Grace guesses, correctly.

The new trailer features a lot of footage from the reboot’s actual episodes (a.k.a. not promotional skits) and also shows Jack complaining about his relationships, Will making “queen” jokes, and Karen jamming on the train with her headphones. To what? Fox News, of course. Some things never change.

The revival of Will and Grace premieres on NBC Sept. 28.

