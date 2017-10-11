Will Chip and Joanna Gaines Ever Return to TV? ‘You Just Never Know,’ Joanna Says

Chip and Joanna Gaines are leaving their hit HGTV show Fixer Upper after the upcoming fifth season, but that doesn’t mean they’re ruling out television forever.

“It isn’t inconceivable,” Joanna, 39, says in the latest issue of PEOPLE. “We’re entrepreneurs at heart, so we’ll always be looking forward to what’s next. As it relates to TV, you just never know.”

The couple shocked fans in September when they announced they are walking away from the popular series that made them international stars. When Fixer Upper premiered in 2013, the series quickly became the highest-rated show on HGTV. It also helped to launch their booming Waco, Texas-based Magnolia businesses, which includes a real estate company, the Silos (a retail store that draws 40,000 visitors a week), wallpaper and furniture lines, a quarterly magazine, luxury vacation rentals, an upcoming restaurant and a product line for Target.

They’ve also written a bestseller, The Magnolia Story, and Chip’s new book Capital Gaines is out Tuesday. Joanna also has a design book in the works.

WATCH: Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Most Lovable Outtakes!

Despite all that Fixer Upper has helped them to accomplish, they knew it was time to say goodbye. “We gave everything we had to this show — the beautiful homes and those sweet families — but this just felt like the right time to catch our breath for a bit,” Joanna says of their final decision.

While they’re looking forward to a life off the small screen, Chip, 42, has a history of being unpredictable, so he’s leaving the option open.

“I’ve always laughed about the concept of normal and I’ve never wanted to live anything that even resembled a normal life,” he says. “So if we go back to normal and normal is no fun, well then I’ll probably try to find me a television show and see if I get back on.”

For more on Chip and Joanna Gaines, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday.