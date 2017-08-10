11 years later, here we go again! #willandgrace @nbcwillandgrace @meganomullally @seanhayes A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on Aug 9, 2017 at 5:53pm PDT

Will & Grace is back in action!

Debra Messing and Megan Mullally revealed in an Instagram video that the hit comedy was back on set for its first taping on Wednesday night.

“It’s opening night!” Messing, 48, said in the video. “We’re about to shoot it!”

Other cast members were also in the video, including Mullally, 58, who was right beside her sporting a big smile before Messing turned the camera to costars Sean Hayes and Eric McCormack, as well as other castmates.

Mullally posted her own video on Wednesday with Hayes, both celebrating the first time the cast was on set for the iconic show.

#willandmfinggraceyo A post shared by Megan Mullally (@meganomullally) on Aug 9, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

“Tonight is our first taping and Sean Hayes got fired at the last minute,” Mullally joked as Hayes mimicked her.

“What?!?” he said.

Executive producers David Kohan and Max Mutchnick spoke to PEOPLE Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle last week and said Hayes’ character Jack McFarland hasn’t changed too much from the last time fans saw him.

“Why fix something that’s not broke?” Mutchnick said.

“He’s like the moon and the tide — steady, solid,” Kohan added.

However, there is going to be one small adjustment: According to Mutchnick, one thing that Jack isn’t going to be saying or doing anymore is “any of that ‘Just Jack’ stuff.”

“Well, when you are friends with the actor that has to endure the ‘Just Jack’ of it all and you go to, let’s say, Neiman Marcus and you’re on an escalator and you watch 15 people on the up escalator as you’re on the down escalator doing this — [throws both hands up] — to a guy that just wants to buy a pair of socks, you start to feel for him,” said Mutchnick with a laugh.

“So for Jack, we’ve created something new,” he added. “He has branded a new form of acting that’s called ‘Jackting.’ We’re going to explore that with him.”

Will & Grace premieres Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.