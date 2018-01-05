Why Teresa Giudice Didn't Like Having Visitors While She Was in Prison: 'You Just Sit There'

It may be hard to believe, but Teresa Giudice wasn’t a fan of having visitors during her nearly yearlong stint in prison.

PEOPLE recently caught up with the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, who is currently manning her household — which includes daughters Gia, 16, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 8 — solo, while her husband Joe, 45, serves out a 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud that began in March 2016. Teresa, 45, served a little over 11 months in prison herself for the same crimes and was released on Dec. 23, 2015.

“To tell you the truth, I didn’t like getting visits while I was there,” she admits. “I just didn’t like it. I don’t like being in that room with all those people.”

Teresa and Joe Giudice Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Mount Airy Casino Resort

According to Teresa, Joe — who recently transferred from the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey, to a federal prison in Pennsylvania — feels differently.

“I think he likes visits,” she says. “I didn’t. But I think he enjoys it. I’m like, ‘I don’t know why you like it, because I hate being in that room with all those people.’ You just sit there. I really don’t like going there. It’s not my favorite thing to do.”

And while Teresa hasn’t been able to visit Joe at the new prison because her paperwork hasn’t been approved yet, she says the two “still talk every day.”

“He’s doing well,” she says. “It’s been awhile now, so I’m kind of just used to it. He’s only a half hour father away. And it’s fine because it’s a camp facility, so it means that he’s closer to coming home. In his situation, it’s a good thing.”