Simon Cowell Reveals Why He Didn’t Tell 3-Year-Old Son Eric About His ‘Scary’ Fall

Simon Cowell is opening up about the “scary” fall he suffered at his London home.

At the end of October, the America’s Got Talent judge, 58, was rushed to the hospital in the early hours of the morning after fainting and falling down the stairs. “It’s been a scary morning,” his rep told The Sun, which first reported the news. “It was very early and Simon was going down his stairs to get some hot milk because he couldn’t sleep. He fainted and is thought to have fallen down the stairs.”

Addressing the Oct. 27 incident at the Music Industry Trust award night, Cowell said, “I was lying on my back thinking, ‘I hope I haven’t broken my neck,’ ” according to The Sun.

“But the NHS staff were the most amazing people I’ve ever met, genuinely,” he added. “Fortunately it was all fine.”

Hours after his hospitalization, Cowell was photographed returning to his home that same afternoon, smiling and flashing a thumbs up for the cameras.

In the weeks since, Cowell also revealed that he hasn’t told his young son — 3-year-old Eric Philip, whom he shares with partner Lauren Silverman — about his early morning fall.

“He probably would have told me off, and I didn’t want to worry him,” Cowell said. “He’s only three.”

Following the accident, Cowell told The Sun that the incident was a wake up call.

“I’d gone to get some hot milk because I felt ropey. On the way back upstairs, I just remember feeling really dizzy,” said Cowell, who missed the first live episodes of the current season of X Factor UK in England.

“Next thing I know someone was putting a neck brace on me and I had a terrible headache, which must have been from me hitting the stairs. I was worried at first that I’d done some real damage,” he shared.

“Sometimes we get a reminder that we’re not invincible and this was certainly mine. It was a huge shock,” Cowell said. “They think I fainted because I had low blood pressure and so I have got to really take good care of myself to sort that out. After all I am a dad and have more responsibility than ever.”