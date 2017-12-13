According to Kelly Ripa, Regis Philbin preferred to keep the former co-hosts’ communication to a minimum when the cameras weren’t rolling.

In an interview with The New York Times published Sunday, Ripa, 46, shared that, “Regis had a mandate: Absolutely no talking off-camera.”

“He had almost a superstition about it. You save it for the show,” she said about her former Live with Regis and Kelly host wanting to save the conversation for taping. “I’d be like, ‘Good morning,’ and he’d say, ‘Save it for the air!’ ”

Ripa joined the morning talk show in 2001 and co-hosted alongside Philbin, 86, for 10 years until audiences said farewell to him during his tear-filled last episode in 2011.

In an interview with Larry King Now in February, the veteran host discussed the status of his relationship with Ripa, and hinted that it is strained.

Asked by King if he keeps in touch with Ripa, Philbin — he was the face of Live for 28 years — responded, “Not really, no.”

“She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her,” Philbin said of Ripa, and added, “I was leaving because I was getting older and it wasn’t right for me anymore.”

Since Philbin’s departure six years ago, Ripa welcomed new co-host Ryan Seacrest in May, who took Michael Strahan’s post after the NFL alum departed for Good Morning America.

In Ripa’s eyes, Seacrest, who she communicates with nightly and spends time with on weekends, is “the future of the franchise,” she said. “He’s the future of ABC.”

And Seacrest, 42, feels a similar fondness about Ripa.

“If it were raining outside and there was a puddle, I’d want to stand in front of Kelly so she wouldn’t get wet,” said Seacrest. “There’s that protection thing.”