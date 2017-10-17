Why Nick Lachey's 5-year-Old Son Doesn't Want Him to Compete on DWTS Anymore: 'It Broke My Heart'

Nick Lachey isn’t ready for his journey on Dancing with the Stars to come to an end — but there’s a very special person in his life who is.

The 98 Degrees member is currently competing on season 25 of the ABC reality dance competition series along with his wife, Vanessa Lachey, which requires the married couple to be away from their three children — sons Camden John, 5, and 10-month-old Phoenix and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 2 — for extended amounts of time throughout the week.

“We’re all having such a good time, you don’t want it to come to an end because it’s a really, really special journey,” Nick, 43, told Access Hollywood Live on Tuesday. “It’s a lot of time commitment. It’s a lot of physical and emotional stuff you’re going through, but in the end it’s so worth it and it’s such an incredible challenge. It’s such a unique challenge. It’s not like anything I’ve ever done in my career and I’ve been very blessed to do a lot of things, but this is unlike anything I’ve ever taken on before, so it’s been an education.”

Although Nick — who admitted that he doesn’t “like dancing that much” — hopes to advance further in the competition, he revealed to co-hosts Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover that he “would absolutely be okay if I went home.”

“I’m a competitive guy— I certainly don’t want to go home, but I didn’t do this show because I was dying to win or even thought I could win. I just wanted to kind of challenge myself in a new way that I had never been challenged before,” Nick, who is partnered with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd, explained.

“It’s a lot of time. It’s a lot of rehearsals every day and then it’s all the packages and the interviews and the things you have to shoot outside of rehearsal. So to have both parents fully engaged in this whole thing, it’s been tough,” Nick said.

“My son said to me the other day, he’s like, ‘Daddy, I don’t want you to dance anymore,’ ” he said of 5-year-old son, Camden. “It broke my heart because you wish you could spend more time with your kids, obviously.”

While it’s difficult to be away from their children for extended periods of time each day, Nick is grateful that he and Vanessa are in the competition together and understand the physical, emotional and time requirements necessary to compete.

“It is also very helpful to have a partner who’s going through the same kind of experience,” he said. “At the end of the day, I can come home and talk about my sore feet or my sore back and emotionally how drained I am, and she totally gets it because she’s in the same spot.”

When season 25 premiered, Vanessa performed a mom-themed number and explained her reasoning for joining the reality show.

“I do everything in my life for my kids and for my husband, but this is an opportunity for me to kind of do something for myself,” Vanessa, who is paired with Murgatroyd’s husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, said in her video package.

“This is about me!” Vanessa joked in rehearsal. “Mama’s getting her groove back.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.