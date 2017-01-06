The Surprising Reason Megyn Kelly May Not Start at NBC for Nearly a Year

Megyn Kelly has taken the next step in her career — but it won’t be unfolding just yet.

News that the longtime Fox News anchor was leaving the network for a new role at NBC News broke on Tuesday and speculation about what position Kelly, 46, might fill has been running high ever since.

Now, a source tells PEOPLE that decisions have not yet been made — though the current Today show lineup is not expected to change, with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie remaining in their roles as co-anchors.

“Nobody knows when Megyn starts,” says the insider. “She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause].”

According to the source, “nobody knows what she is going to be doing.”

“Fox might let her out of the non-compete, but they might not,” the insider adds. “There is so much that has to still be arranged. It’s definitely not like she’s starting on the Today show Monday morning!”

And while her official new role remains undecided, NBC News chairman Andrew Lack has offered the journalist three new gigs at the network, including a chance to host her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show, as well as a role taking part in the network’s special political programming and other big event coverage.

After news broke of her departure, Kelly took to Facebook to share her thoughts on the transition, noting that she will “greatly miss” her Fox News colleagues but is “delighted to be joining the NBC News family and taking on a new challenge.”

She also addressed the news during Tuesday’s broadcast of The Kelly File, explaining that her decision was fueled by a need for more “human connection.”

“This was a tough decision for me because I love this show, our staff, my crew, my colleagues here at Fox — and you, all of you,” said Kelly, whose last day at Fox is Friday.

“Now I don’t actually know most of you, so perhaps it’s not true love. But it’s the kind of feeling that makes one feel connected to another human being,” she continued. “And that is after all why I believe we’re here: Human connection. The truth is I need more of that in my life, in particular when it comes to my children, who are 7, 5 and 3.”