Kendra Wilkinson Baskett Is Taken Aback When Her Son Says ‘I Feel Like I Didn’t Have a Mom’ — Find Out Why!

Things quickly went from (very) sweet to sour during Kendra Wilkinson Baskett‘s family lunch.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Friday’s upcoming episode of Kendra on Top, the reality star’s husband, Hank, and two children — son Hank, 7, and daughter Alijah, 3 — visit her in Las Vegas, where she is in the Off-Broadway comedy, Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man (which has been extended through Jan. 2).

“Vegas is all about indulging, so today, my kids are here. I’m going to spoil them to death. Give them all the sugar and candy and ice cream that they want,” Kendra, 32, says in the clip.

And indulge they did! The family of four was served multi-colored sliders, as well as large, candy-adorned drinks — but even the copious amount of sugar couldn’t sweeten the mood, which took a serious turn.

“I miss Kendra because I mean, that’s my wife and my best friend. Being gone this long is a tough pill to swallow,” Hank, 34, admits.

Although Kendra flies home once a week to visit her brood, the distance has admittedly not been easy on her.

“All I want is for you guys to stay here,” she tells her family.

“We’ll be here as long as we can,” Hank assures her.

“Do you guys want to stay in Vegas with mama?” she asks her kids.

While Hank wishes that he and his children could stay with Kendra, he reminds her that they have to return home, where the kids have summer activities.

“Babe, I see what you’re trying to do, and I want to stay, but we can’t,” he reminds her.

While son Hank would prefer to be in Las Vegas with his mom, he admits his desire to return to L.A. for “a tiny bit” to partake in summer camp.

But despite little Hank’s assurance that he’d “rather stay” with Kendra, it doesn’t prepare her for what he reveals next.

“Does it feel like a long time me being away [from] home?” she inquires.

“It actually does feel like I didn’t have a mom,” young Hank admits.

Kendra on Top airs Fridays (9 p.m. ET) on WE tv.