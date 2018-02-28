Katie Couric Explains Why She Left Yahoo: It 'Was Not Very Fulfilling for Me'

Katie Couric walked away from Yahoo (and a reported $10 million annual salary) in 2017 after three years serving as the brand’s global news anchor — a position she said she left because Yahoo has “no respect for content” and didn’t know how to market its stars.

The 61-year-old veteran news journalist talked about her time at Yahoo in a special crossover episode of her self-titled podcast with Recode Decode, hosted by Kara Swisher.

According to Couric, the biggest problem was that Yahoo would not promote the content she or some of their other high-profile hires made.

“I wouldn’t say it was an unhappy marriage, but it certainly was not very fulfilling for me. I had all this great content, I was getting big interviews, and it was sort of like a tree falling in the forest,” Couric said. “They didn’t put it on the front page. They didn’t know how to market things properly. They didn’t know how to take quality and make it scalable.”

“It’s not like I’m all that and a bag of chips,” she teased. “But if you are going to invest in someone like me who has a brand and is recognizable and has a connection with people, why not leverage that? It was bizarre. It was like a good press release. I just don’t think they understood what it required. I don’t know… it was strange. ”

To address the situation, Couric brought in her own expert in micro-targeting, though that didn’t help.

“I would say to the Yahoo folks, ‘Could we please do a newsletter? I’ll push out everyone’s content,’ ” she said. “They hired some big names, and yet they were in the witness protection program. Let me help them, help us, and help everybody.”

Couric said she first came to Yahoo in 2014 after stints on the Today Show and CBS Evening News because she saw a shift in the way content was being consumed, and she felt the tech giant has potential in raising their bar in storytelling.

Katie Couric David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“I said to then-CEO Marissa Mayer, do you want to be known as the company that serves up stories about the boy who lived on ramen noodles for 13 years? Or do you want to have really, important interesting substantive interviews? Do you want to educate and enlighten people?” Couric recalled.

Though Mayer seemed excited by Couric’s ideas, the mother of two says Mayer never truly “understood the commitment that would take.”

“For me it just was a bit of a culture clash,” said Couric. “The problems, the challenges of making sure people got good content was just not high on their priority list.”

Katie Couric

It wasn’t just Yahoo, either. Couric said the hurtles she experienced there were indicative of a larger issue: the lack of respect tech companies have for content.

“These tech companies are not media companies. They do not care about stories, about content, about true connection. I think they care about widgets and gadgets and delivery systems, but they aren’t super-interested in the vegetable soup that’s running through the pipes,” Couric said. “They have no respect for content. It’s disdain.”

“I think the secret sauce is people who are technologically savvy, but also respect and care about storytelling. The company that combines those two things is gonna win the day. I haven’t really found it yet.”

REALTED VIDEO: Katie Couric Remembers Late Husband Jay Monahan on 20th Anniversary of His Death

Ultimately, she left Yahoo after it was officially bought by Verizon and promptly rebranded as Oath.

“I just didn’t see them shifting their attitudes,” Couric said. “These companies, maybe they’ll wake up and smell the coffee. But they’re very lumbering and slow.”

Couric released a statement to PEOPLE at the time of her departure.

“I’m very proud of my time at Yahoo — anchoring live events, political coverage, and breaking news with a team of very talented journalists,” she said in the statement. “Over the past three years, we have produced a wide range of high quality video content that was delivered to millions of viewers. I learned some valuable lessons during my tenure, which I will take with me as I continue to create, develop and produce a variety of content for different platforms in this constantly evolving landscape.”