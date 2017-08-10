Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband Derick have lived the past two years in Central America — and now, the family is permanently moving home!

The Counting On stars took to the Duggar Family website on Thursday to announce that they would be discontinuing the Dillard Family Ministries and explain their reasoning for moving back to their home state of Arkansas.

“Thank you so much for your support of Dillard Family Ministries through your prayers and financial resources. It has been a joy and blessing to see how our Lord has worked in Central America, and your generous giving has been a huge part of making that possible. During our time working with SOS Ministries over the past 2 years, we have witnessed God transforming the lives of many involved in the gang community and positively influencing the lives of young people for the sake of the Kingdom,” the blog post begins. “Through numerous efforts of community development, skills training, sports outreach, and local church ministry, a strong foundation has been laid that I believe the Lord will continue to grow for many years to come.”

“Beginning this month, we are discontinuing Dillard Family Ministries and will no longer be accepting donations through this organization,” the post continues. “Through a number of circumstances, and guided by much prayer and counsel, we are discerning the Lord leading our family’s full-time ministry back to the United States for the time being.”

“We understand very well that mission work definitely requires flexibility. This, we have witnessed and experienced first-hand in our years of ministry,” the couple writes. “It is, and always has been our aim, to seek the Lord above all else. This includes walking in close relationship with him daily, seeking his direction for our family, and doing our absolute best in everything, namely, being a Gospel witness and Kingdom worker in whatever context he places us.”

“At this time, God has seen fit for our family to continue serving him in ministry within the context of Northwest Arkansas,” the post concludes.

The couple wed in June 2014 and moved to Central America, where they ministered and worked alongside locals. They welcomed their first son, 2-year-old Israel, on April 6, 2015, after a difficult delivery of 70 hours of intense labor.

In May, Jill, 26, revealed that her family had returned to the U.S. prior to the birth of her second child, son Samuel Scott Dillard, in July.

“We are excited to finally announce the arrival of Samuel Scott Dillard,” the family announced on their website. “The newest addition to our family arrived on Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1:02pm. He weighs 9lb 10oz and is 22” long. After 40 hours of labor, he was delivered via C-section at the hospital. Thank you for your continued prayers and support!”

WATCH: Derick Dillard Under Fire for Criticizing TLC Star Jazz Jennings, Claiming ‘Transgender Is a Myth’

Recently, Derick, 28, came under fire for criticizing fellow TLC star and transgender activist Jazz Jennings in a tweet.

“What an oxymoron … a ‘reality’ show which follows a non-reality,” Dillard tweeted Aug. 2 in response to a promotional tweet from the network about 16-year-old Jennings’ series, I Am Jazz.

“Transgender’ is a myth,” he added. “Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

A day after Derick posted his tweet, Jennings issued a response on the social media platform: “Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story. Today was no different.”

TLC issued the following statement to PEOPLE regarding Dillard’s tweets: “Derick Dillard’s personal statement does not represent the views of TLC.”

New episodes of Counting On kick off Sept. 11 on TLC.