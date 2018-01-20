Why Ann Curry Was Ready to Return to TV: I Always Knew I Wasn't 'Done'

Ann Curry is opening up about the pain of leaving the Today show, how she bounced back, and her emotional new TV series. Subscribe now for the EXCLUSIVE interview — only in PEOPLE!

Five years after leaving the Today show, Ann Curry is returning to television in the most prominent way since her controversial exit.

Sitting down exclusively with PEOPLE for this week’s issue (on stands now), the journalist opens up about her new six-part PBS docuseries We’ll Meet Again.

“There was that kind of feeling that I’m not done,” she says. “If I can contribute work that matters, especially in this time when people are yearning for it, then I’d like to.”

Watch the full episode of PEOPLE Cover Story: Ann Curry, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

Ann Curry Victoria Will

The first series developed by her own production company, We’ll Meet Again focuses on 12 stories of people searching for individuals who changed their lives.

“I’ve always thought of journalism as a service profession,” she says. “I’m in it to give, not to get. This show lets me explore people’s beautiful wishes to reconnect with the people who helped them survive.”

We'll Meet Again Courtesy of Blink Films/PBS

“The power we have to do good and to have compassion lives deep within us all, and I believe it’s something we need to be reminded of,” she adds. “There are times we forget it exists, and we may be living in one of those times right now. But the capacity for good is still there. It exists, and it will rise again.”

For much more on Ann Curry, including her thoughts on the Matt Lauer scandal and the #MeToo movement, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now

After barely a year co-hosting Today with Matt Lauer, Curry left the NBC morning show in 2012 — an ordeal that came complete with gossip-column speculation that her firing had been due in part to a lack of “chemistry” with Lauer, 60, and amid reports that he had played a part in forcing her out. (NBC sources insist falling ratings were to blame; Lauer was fired in November for alleged sexual misconduct.)

“I can say today I’m stronger now,” she says. “I’m smarter. I’m happier, as happy as I’ve ever been. And my compassion has only grown. When you go through the pain and learn the lessons, you will be changed for the better.”

We’ll Meet Again premieres Jan. 23 on PBS.