Whoopi Goldberg Says the Loss of Mary Tyler Moore ‘Leaves a Hole’

Whoopi Goldberg is feeling the loss of late actress Mary Tyler Moore.

On Thursday’s episode of The View, Goldberg cited Moore’s influence ahead of the talk show’s tribute to the Mary Tyler Moore show star.

“We will miss this trailblazing woman, who highlighted issues that women are still dealing with today,” said Goldberg.

Also on Thursday, ahead of giving keynote remarks at The Fashion Group International Rising Star Awards, Goldberg paused to reflect on the passing of the veteran actress.

“She was a spectacular person. It leaves such a hole,” Goldberg, 61, told PEOPLE on Thursday about the late actress. “You want to say to people, ‘There are others you can do!’ She was extraordinary and a great woman.”

PEOPLE previously reported that the legendary actress passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25 at the age of 80 in the company of close friends and her husband of more than 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.

Taking the stage to the pulsing tune of Sia‘s “Alive,” Goldberg then addressed rising fashion stars in categories including fashion, jewelry and beauty, including Jennifer Bandier, who won the retail category.

“Passion’s starting to get squeezed out and we’re starting to look a little bit beige. I just want to say to you, as the future, please don’t make us beige,” she said to an applauding audience at Cipriani in New York.

To more cheers, Goldberg, who tweets frequently about politics, quipped, “Today’s weird direction is next year’s normal.”