Whoopi Goldberg Warns Fake Newser 'I’m Coming for You' After She Claims False Story 'Endangered' Her Life

Whoopi Goldberg was the victim of a fake news story and is claiming that both her and her family’s lives were “endangered” as a result of it.

On Feb. 28, the widow of fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens who was killed in Yemen received a standing ovation and the biggest applause of the night during President Donald Trump‘s address to a joint session of Congress, which Goldberg and her View co-hosts later discussed on the talk show.

Unfortunately, Goldberg, 61, was targeted by a website, which intentionally falsely reported that she said the widow was celebrated by President Trump for the sake of attention.

“Before we left, something came out on a website — a fake news website — about me. And it endangered my family’s life and it endangered my life. It turns out the entire website was created by a guy who just wanted to see how quickly stories he made up would spread,” Goldberg, 61, said on Tuesday’s The View.

“If you say, ‘Whoopi did this,’ people just assume it’s true because nobody has to prove anything. I have had for the last 20 years great relationships with vets and their wives and the veteran’s administration, so when someone writes a bit of a horrible lie, as this man did — he accused me of saying that the woman that was celebrated by the current president, whose husband died, was doing it for the attention,” said Goldberg.

She continued: “Now, normally people would have to actually have to look up to see what someone said. And when you look on our website, you can see everything that we say — our shows are posted. But unfortunately, people don’t do that.”

Thankfully, the post was taken down by the website’s administrator, but only “because his site was getting a lot of crap,” according to Goldberg.

As a result of the backlash that Goldberg received from outlets that picked up and cited the website, the co-host is campaigning for rules to be passed which make sure that this won’t happen to anyone else.

“I know you’re in Costa Rica sir … If I hadn’t been made aware of this, I could have found out about this at the end of a barrel of a gun,” Goldberg said to cameras. “So I’m going to try and get some legislation going that says, ‘If you’re going to involve someone in fake news, you should have their permission. You shouldn’t be able to just put stuff out there.’ Because clearly you don’t care what could have happened to me, or to my family — or the fact that there’s a lot of people who said, ‘Well, I know you said it.’ ”

“He wants to wind up Trump supporters, but what he doesn’t understand is not all Trump supporters believe that,” she continued. “People who didn’t see the show may believe it. A lot of other people may believe what you wrote and man, I’m telling you, you cost me money because I had to protect my family. … So sir, Costa Rica’s not big enough for this lawsuit that’s coming your way.”

Although she often doesn’t agree politically with President Trump, Goldberg still wants protections in place so that he and his family aren’t aren’t also endangered.

“And just so we’re clear, just so we’re really clear, I want these protections in place for the current president, for his family, for my family,” Goldberg said. “Because if you write something like that, or you write something that endangers his life or his family’s life, I’m just as angry at you.”

She concluded: “So again, it is a lie, all you have to do is check the website and see what actually went on on the show that day. But sir, the fact that you don’t give a crap that it endangered me is unconscionable and I’m going to get my lawyer and I’m coming for you.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.