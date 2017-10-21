Whitney Bischoff has found her happy ending.

The former Bachelor contestant married her boyfriend of two years, sales manager Ricky Angel, in an ocean view ceremony Saturday at the luxury Wequassett Resort on Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

The fertility nurse, 32, who was once engaged to former Bachelor Chris Soules (they split in 2015), walked down the aisle to “My Old Kentucky Home,” a tribute to her Southern roots.

Bischoff wore a satin column gown that she designed with Audrey Grant Bridal and carried a bouquet of blush, white and peach blooms from The Wild Dahlia, including a single Stargazer lily, her late mother Carol’s favorite flower. The couple exchanged rings by Sam Rafidia of European jewelry, as fellow Bachelor alums Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell looked on.

Bischoff met Angel, 31, in 2015 on the dating website Bumble (“Girls’ choice!” she joked in 2016).

“As soon as I met Ricky, I knew,” Bischoff says. “I was in a very raw emotional state after my breakup. And I could be myself with him. I didn’t feel like I needed to put on a facade. I felt back to normal. It was a very refreshing feeling.”

When it came to her nuptials, Bischoff worked with Keri Ketterer of Always Yours Events to plan a celebration “that felt personal to us as a couple,” Bischoff. says “The theme to our wedding is ‘Life has a beautiful crazy design.’ It’s a line from our first dance that we feel relates so much to our lives and how we got to where we are today.”

Adds Bischoff: “I’ve always wanted to get married. I was scared for a while that I wouldn’t be able to find that. But I have absolutely no regrets. Everything happens for a reason. And I’m so happy.”