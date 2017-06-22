Which Real Housewives Stars Have Signed Prenups? Erika Girardi, Kandi Burruss, Lisa Vanderpump & More Tell All

Some fan favorites from the Real Housewives franchise spoke candidly about what would happen financially if their marriages don’t work out in a game of Which Real Housewives Have Signed on the Prenup Dotted Line?

Beverly Hills‘ Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Erika Girardi revealed if they had or hadn’t signed prenuptial agreements for a segment on the season 2 finale of Andy Cohen’s Then & Now on Wednesday evening.



“My husband and I didn’t have two nickels to rub together when we got married, so a prenup was not an option or even talked about,” said Richards. “But if I were to marry somebody who had less money than me, I would probably make them sign a prenup. But if I were getting married to somebody with a lot of money, no I wouldn’t sign one.”

Similarly, Vanderpump also didn’t have a prenup when she got married. “I think we were so in love, it wasn’t even a consideration,” she explained.

“I don’t have a prenup,” the wife of high-profile attorney Tom Girardi admitted. “But let me tell you something, let me be very clear. I’m married to a very powerful lawyer. A prenup wouldn’t stand in his way anyway. So it doesn’t matter whether you had one or you didn’t, it’s gonna be all Tom’s way, I assure you. … He’ll rip that piece of paper to shreds in two seconds!”

Former RHOBH star Camille Grammer even dished on her divorce settlement from ex-husband and actor Kelsey Grammer.

“Thank God I didn’t have a prenup. Thank you Kelsey. I guess you loved me at one point,” said Camille, who received $30 million after ending their 14-year marriage in 2011.

“If I get married again, I will absolutely insist on a prenup,” admitted Camille.

Also answering the burning question were Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss (who has a prenup) and Orange County‘s Shannon Beador (who does not have one).

Andy Cohen’s Then & Now airs Wednesday at 10 p.m. on Bravo.