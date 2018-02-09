Where Caitlyn Jenner Stands with Every Woman in the Kardashian Family

Rob Kardashian

After Jenner announced her transition in 2015, Rob was quick to publicly support his former stepfather. “You have always been a role model to me and now more than ever, I look up to you. LOVE YOU !! !!” tweeted Rob, who was just 4 years old when his mother Kris, married Jenner in 1991.

But the same year Jenner announced her transition, Rob was facing his own demons: he had gained more than 100 lbs. and was battling depression. He also struggled when his big sister Khloé split from ex Lamar Odom.

“My dad died when Rob was 16,” Khloé explained to PEOPLE in October 2015. “Rob doesn’t have a father figure in his life. When [our stepdad] Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner] was around, he was great, but he was going through his own things that none of us understood at the time. Lamar was [Rob’s father figure]. Once Lamar left – and it’s not Lamar’s fault at all – I think Rob didn’t know where to go. He was like, ‘I don’t have guidance anymore.’ ”

In September 2016, as Rob prepared to become a father himself (he welcomed daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in November 2016), he explained why he retreated from the spotlight for nearly two years – and how that experience deepened his understanding of Jenner’s journey of transitioning from male to female.

“I know how it can be to feel uncomfortable in your own skin,” Rob admitted to PEOPLE.

“Everybody has their own issues,” he noted. “As long as Caitlyn is happy, I’m happy.”

But as of July 2017, Jenner reportedly said on The View that she had not met Chyna nor Dream and added: "Rob, I haven’t had a serious conversation with in years."