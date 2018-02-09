TV
Where Caitlyn Jenner Stands with Every Woman in the Kardashian Family
Even though Caitlyn Jenner still maintains a close relationship with daughters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, she is mostly estranged from the Kardashian sisters
Posted on
More
1 of 7
Kylie Jenner
On Feb. 5, the 68-year-old celebrated the arrival of daughter Kylie Jenner‘s baby girl on Instagram with a throwback photo of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 20, when she was just an infant.
“My daughter just had a daughter. It’s amazing to be by your side through this journey. She’s SO beautiful already. Can’t wait to watch her grow,” Jenner captioned the picture.
The new mom, who welcomed her first child with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, expressed thanks for the sweet message by commenting, “Love you.”
2 of 7
Kendall Jenner
The former I Am Cait star started off the new year spending some quality time with her 22-year-old daughter Kendall Jenner.
In January, the 68-year-old reality star shared a photo of the happy pair posing together with a grey horse.
“My girl loves her horses!” Caitlyn wrote in the caption.
3 of 7
Kim Kardashian
Last November, Jenner revealed she hadn’t spoken to Kim Kardashian West in a year.
"To be honest, I don't talk to [the Kardashians] anymore. Kim, I haven't talked to in a year," Jenner said while discusing her memoir at the U.K.’s Cambridge Union, according to Cambridge News.
Although Kardashian West publicly supported Jenner’s journey, she cut ties after reading her book, which alleged Kris Jenner — Caitlyn’s ex-wife and Kim’s mom — knew more about her gender identity crisis than she’s admitted.
In an episode of KUWTK, the KKW Beauty mogul also revealed that she had been hurt by a chapter in the memoir in which Jenner implied that her late father Robert Kardashian thought his friend O.J. Simpson was guilty of having killed wife Nicole Brown Simpson and waiter Ron Goldman — despite having served as the NFL star’s defense attorney in his 1994 murder trial.
“My relationship with Caitlyn was strained,” the mother of three said during the episode, which aired October of last year. “I was just trying to be respectful. But if you talk about my dad, I will cut you.”
Despite their estrangement, in April of last year Kardashian West told Ellen Degeneres that she would “always love her” for helping raise her and her sisters.
4 of 7
Khloé Kardashian
During an interview on the ITV’s morning program Lorraine on Feb. 8, pregnant Khloé Kardashian made it clear that motherhood won’t bring her closer to her former stepparent.
“No, I don’t think that affects anything with Caitlyn,” the 33-year-old Revenge Body host told Lorraine‘s Ross King. “[Things are] just as they are.”
The pregnant KUWTK star had previously revealed that her strained relationship with Caitlyn had to do with the 68-year-old’s then-unreleased memoir, The Secrets of My Life.
“It’s not cause you’re trans, that’s not why I’m not talking to you,” Kardashian said during a conversation with her sisters Kim and Kourtney in an October episode of their reality show. “I’m not talking to you cause you’re a bad, mean person!”
5 of 7
Kourtney Kardashian
Much like her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Jenner is also strained.
During a conversation with Kardashian West on KUWTK, Kourtney revealed she didn’t think the 68-year-old had portrayed Kris Jenner correctly in her memoir.
“[Caitlyn's] so angry at mom, like for no reason," Kardashian West said, before adding, "She said, 'I didn't see a dime of my money.' She was insinuating that mom took the check and pocketed it and had this huge savings.”
"They made the money together," Kourtney added. "Even when mom would book appearances, I worked for her, I would hear her phone calls in the office. She would hustle to get speeches. She changed Caitlyn's career and she made her have this motivational speaker business."
6 of 7
Kris Jenner
The relationship between exes Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner may be beyond repair, according to Kim Kardashian West.
Kardashian West addressed the current status of the relationship between the exes on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying Kris was so hurt by Caitlyn’s claims about her in the memoir that the two aren’t speaking.
When asked by Cohen if there’s a chance her momager would ever speak to Caitlyn again, Kardashian West responded “Zero.”
“No, one. No, I would say two percent,” she added, adjusting her answer. “And those are Kendall and Kylie. That’s their percentage. All fair, I think.”
Still, the Olympic icon and Kris both attended daughter Kendall’s 22nd birthday bash in November.
“Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”
7 of 7
Rob Kardashian
After Jenner announced her transition in 2015, Rob was quick to publicly support his former stepfather. “You have always been a role model to me and now more than ever, I look up to you. LOVE YOU !! !!” tweeted Rob, who was just 4 years old when his mother Kris, married Jenner in 1991.
But the same year Jenner announced her transition, Rob was facing his own demons: he had gained more than 100 lbs. and was battling depression. He also struggled when his big sister Khloé split from ex Lamar Odom.
“My dad died when Rob was 16,” Khloé explained to PEOPLE in October 2015. “Rob doesn’t have a father figure in his life. When [our stepdad] Bruce [now Caitlyn Jenner] was around, he was great, but he was going through his own things that none of us understood at the time. Lamar was [Rob’s father figure]. Once Lamar left – and it’s not Lamar’s fault at all – I think Rob didn’t know where to go. He was like, ‘I don’t have guidance anymore.’ ”
In September 2016, as Rob prepared to become a father himself (he welcomed daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna in November 2016), he explained why he retreated from the spotlight for nearly two years – and how that experience deepened his understanding of Jenner’s journey of transitioning from male to female.
“I know how it can be to feel uncomfortable in your own skin,” Rob admitted to PEOPLE.
“Everybody has their own issues,” he noted. “As long as Caitlyn is happy, I’m happy.”
But as of July 2017, Jenner reportedly said on The View that she had not met Chyna nor Dream and added: "Rob, I haven’t had a serious conversation with in years."
See Also
More
More
How Trans Vanderpump Rules Star Billie Lee Overcame Depression & Prostitution: 'I Had to Find My Truth'
Watch the Sweet Moment When Sister Wives’ Mykelti Brown First Sees Tony on Their Wedding Day
Omarosa Tears Up and the Ladies Band Together: PeopleTV Breaks Down Celebrity Big Brother Live
Catt Sadler on E! News Pay Gap: 'What Happened to Me Was Unfair'
Is Catt Sadler Planning to Sue E! News Over Pay Gap?