In November 2018, news broke that NBC had fired Matt Lauer after the network received a “detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior,” with reason to believe “this may not have been an isolated incident” — and in the wake of the announcement, several more allegations were brought against the longtime anchor.

Since his termination and the reports of his alleged sexual misconduct, Lauer has been laying low in the Hamptons — and a source close to him previously told PEOPLE that he remains “truly devastated” over the situation that ended his career at NBC.

In April 2018, for the first time in five months, since he was fired, Lauer broke his silence. He gave a statement to the Washington Post, addressing the allegations.

“I have made no public comments on the many false stories from anonymous or biased sources that have been reported about me over these past several months — including a claim that I would, or even could, lock someone in my office,” Lauer said. “I remained silent in an attempt to protect my family from further embarrassment and to restore a small degree of the privacy they have lost.

“But defending my family now requires me to speak up. I fully acknowledge that I acted inappropriately as a husband, father and principal at NBC. However I want to make it perfectly clear that any allegations or reports of coercive, aggressive or abusive actions on my part, at any time, are absolutely false,” he concluded the statement.