What Time Do the 2018 Golden Globes Start?

Hollywood awards season is about to step into high gear with the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. The Golden Globes will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel’s Grand Ballroom on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

After red carpet coverage — the E! Red Carpet starts 6 p.m. ET while NBC’s begins at 7 p.m. ET — the Globes, awarded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will honor nominees in film and TV.

Seth Meyers will take the stage as host of the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. The 44-year-old host of Late Night with Seth Meyers recently told PEOPLE how he planned to handle the hosting gig in the wake of the sexual harassment scandals that have rocked Hollywood in recent months.

“With the monologue, as far as talking about anything in the news right now, it seems like this year more than ever Hollywood has its own internal politics that obviously deserve to be talked about,” he said, referencing the headlines made by Harvey Weinstein and other major entertainment figures accused of sexual misconduct. “Going into it our focus is far more on the worlds that make these films and less on anything that’s happening in Washington.”

Additionally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, has been named the 2018 Golden Globe Ambassador, a position which was previously known as Miss Golden Globe.

