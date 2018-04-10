One Wheel of Fortune contestant was not so fortunate on Monday night.

On the April 9 episode of the long-running syndicated game show, a contestant named Jonny lost his $7,100 payday because of one slip of the tongue.

After finding the final letters of the “Flamenco Dance Lessons” clue, Johnny was poised to take home the cash (and the trip to Europe that came with it). But when solving the puzzle out loud, he mispronounced the word “Flamenco” — reading it as “Flamingo” instead.

Of course, one is a dance and the other is a pink bird often associated with tropical locales.

And therefore, Pat Sajak was forced to buzz Jonny with the wrong answer — passing his turn on to the next contestant, Ashley, who correctly pronounced the answer and won the round.

No one looked more surprised by the loss than Jonny. “What we all heard was, and I know you didn’t mean to say it, but you gave us a ‘G’ instead of a ‘C,’ ” Sajak later explained. “It was unintentional but you have to kind of go by the rules. So the story stands as it is.”

Jonny nooooo!!! What are you doing Jonny? Poor Jonny. Jonny, Jonny, Jonny. pic.twitter.com/V44ngajsrs — Nate (@BarstoolNate) April 9, 2018

Sadly, that wasn’t the only fail Jonny experienced on Monday’s episode.

A social media user pointed out that he also couldn’t land the “Dog and Pony Show Me the Money” answer — picking the letter “C” with just three letters left.