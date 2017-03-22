With Just One Letter to Go, This Wheel of Fortune Contestant Fails Spectacularly (and Hilariously)

One Wheel of Fortune contestant put a racy twist on Tennessee Williams’ famous play A Streetcar Named Desire — and it cost him $600 dollars!

During Tuesday’s episode of the show, a contestant named Kevin was up to guess the missing letter in “A Streetcar Na_ed Desire.

Rather than complete the title with the correct letter, “M,” Kevin mistakenly guessed “K” — in what could possibly be one of the worst fails in the history of the long-running game show.

For those of you playing at home, Kevin thought the play was called A Streetcar Naked Desire. Naked desire.

The studio audience let out a round of disappointed sighs. Pat Sajak simply said, “No.”

The next contestant, Lisa, fared much better, completing the phrase and snagging the $600. Naturally, she rejoiced over her winnings.

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of “Beauty & The Beast’s” Wedding Registry

Kevin didn’t seem too concerned with the blunder, letting out a chuckle and a wide smile — but the Twittersphere noticed, and had no mercy on the man.

Feeling for "Streetcar Naked Desire" guy tonight on @WheelofFortune. The real life Joey: pic.twitter.com/p0uezhtvMX — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 21, 2017

“Dude on Wheel of Fortune just thought the play was called ‘A Streetcar Naked Desire,’ ” one Twitter user wrote. “This is the highlight of my sick day.”

Another person tweeted: “This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed ‘A Streetcar Naked Desire’ I’m so done.”