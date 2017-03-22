People

With Just One Letter to Go, This Wheel of Fortune Contestant Fails Spectacularly (and Hilariously)

By @CiCiAdams_

Posted on

One Wheel of Fortune contestant put a racy twist on Tennessee Williams’ famous play A Streetcar Named Desire — and it cost him $600 dollars!

During Tuesday’s episode of the show, a contestant named Kevin was up to guess the missing letter in “A Streetcar Na_ed Desire.

Rather than complete the title with the correct letter, “M,” Kevin mistakenly guessed “K” — in what could possibly be one of the worst fails in the history of the long-running game show.

For those of you playing at home, Kevin thought the play was called A Streetcar Naked Desire. Naked desire.

Wheel of Fortune contestants with host Pat Sajak
Source: Youtube

The studio audience let out a round of disappointed sighs. Pat Sajak simply said, “No.”

The next contestant, Lisa, fared much better, completing the phrase and snagging the $600. Naturally, she rejoiced over her winnings.

Kevin didn’t seem too concerned with the blunder, letting out a chuckle and a wide smile — but the Twittersphere noticed, and had no mercy on the man.

“Dude on Wheel of Fortune just thought the play was called ‘A Streetcar Naked Desire,’ ” one Twitter user wrote. “This is the highlight of my sick day.”

Another person tweeted: “This guy on wheel of fortune just guessed ‘A Streetcar Naked Desire’ I’m so done.”