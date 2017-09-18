What You Didn't See on TV at the 2017 Emmys

While you were tuned in to Stephen Colbert‘s hilarious hosting antics at the 2017 Emmy Awards on Sunday, PEOPLE was watching for the action off-camera, backstage and on the red carpet. From the inseparable Big Little Lies ladies to the stunning This is Us cast, we caught every moment not shown on TV.

Here are the best backstage moments you didn’t see.

On the Red Carpet

Newlywed Julianne Hough kicked things off on the 2017 red carpet. The Dancing with the Stars judge quickly made her way down the carpet as she posed, rocking a baby-oiled ponytail.

This Is Us nominee Sterling K. Brown and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe joined Hough in the early-bird arrivals. The actor gave his wife a sweet kiss on the cheek as they waited to talk to press on the carpet. His wife gushed over her dress, saying she’s been FaceTiming with her stylist all morning. Brown adorably carried his wife’s train as they walked the carpet.



Brown’s This Is Us costar Mandy Moore (who’s newly engaged!) joined the actor on the carpet, where she complimented Bathe’s dress as she showed off her new ring.

The Modern Family cast also had a blast ahead of the show as Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrived and immediately ran over to say hi to Ru Paul as Ty Burrel walked by and made him laugh. Burrell’s TV daughter Ariel Winter walked the carpet with her boyfriend Levi, showing off her legs in a stunning dress with a high slit.

The nominated ladies of Big Little Lies caused a commotion on the carpet as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern walked together. Kidman also took the time to snuggle up with hubby Keith Urban while taking pictures.

Proud dad Liev Schreiber (and Ray Donovan nominee) walked the carpet with his adorable 8-year-old son Kai and protectively stroked his hair throughout the night.

The actor gave a sweet shoutout on Instagram to his youngest son, who he shares with ex-partner Naomi Watts. “The very dapper and downright divine Kai Schreiber!!!” Schreiber wrote.

Inside the Show

The show kicked off with a couple of sweet moments as late night hosts James Corden and Jimmy Kimmel led their respective wives to their seats hand-in-hand.

The audience got a hilarious surprise as former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer came out with a makeshift podium. The celeb-filled crowd was as shocked as they were amused to see the embattled Spicer onstage.

Veep‘s Anna Chlumsky reacting to Sean Spicer

Later in the show, surprise supporting actress winner Ann Dowd was so stunned by her win for The Handmaid’s Tale that, as she staggered down the aisle, Leslie Jones reassured her, “Yes! It’s you! You won!”

Backstage

While the show was happening live, the backstage area was abuzz with several big stars coming in and out.

Proud boyfriend Ben Affleck was seen standing close to his Saturday Night Live producer girlfriend Lindsay Shookus as they watched the show from a monitor. He sweetly kept his hand on her lower back after the long-running show took the award for outstanding variety series.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Stay tuned for more behind-the-scenes tidbits.