What Made Katie Couric Laugh So Hard She Couldn't Stop? 

Yahoo Global News Anchor Katie Couric has covered her fair share of serious stories over the years but there’s one thing that can always make the journalist laugh: Bad Lip Reading.

“The last time I laughed so hard I couldn’t stop was [the video] A Bad Lip Reading: Inauguration Day,” Couric, 60, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “Oh my God, It’s the funniest thing! I’ve watched it several times and shared it with many friends.”

As for her last moment of indulgence, Couric admits she has a hard time resisting sweets. For Valentine’s Day, Couric enjoyed “a blue velvet cupcake in the Yahoo cafeteria,” she says. “It was a mini one, but I felt guilty anyway. I used to feel like whenever I ate something like a chocolate-chip cookie, I blew it, so I would then proceed to eat 27 cookies. Now I just allow myself to eat one or two.”

For more of Couric’s One Last Thing interview, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE on newsstands Friday

From Coinage: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

Couric, who co-founded Stand Up To Cancer was last moved to tears when a woman approached her at lunch.

“She started crying and said she had gotten a colonoscopy because of me and believed it saved her life,” says Couric, whose first husband, Jay Monahan, died of colon cancer at age 42. “It was just so moving to speak with her and see her with her daughter.”

The journalist is also posting daily celebrity reminders on her Instagram account to encourage screenings during Colon Cancer Awareness Month in March. Among the stars participating are Chrissy Metz, Sterling K Brown, Justin Hartley, John Legend, Amy Adams, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Williams, Glenn Close, and more.