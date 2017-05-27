WATCH: What Happens at The Abbey's Brandi Butts Head with a New Employee — And It Ends in Tears

Being the new guy is never easy — especially when you work at The Abbey, as evidenced in this exclusive sneak peek of this Sunday’s episode of What Happens at The Abbey.

New employee Franklin may have chosen the wrong person to butt heads with when he and VIP Host Brandi get into a confrontation at a party in front of their Abbey family and friends.

The conversation gets heated, causing several staff members to intervene and later it’s Franklin that’s left worse for wear.

E!’s latest reality show takes viewers behind the bar and takes an inside look at the lives of the employees who service VIP guests and celebrities while dealing with relationship drama, diverse sexuality and the pursuit of their own Hollywood dream.

What Happens at The Abbey airs Sundays (10 p.m. ET) on E!