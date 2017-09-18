What Does Nicole Kidman's Emmy Mean for a Big Little Lies Season 2?

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Nicole Kidman just won the Emmy for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her work in HBO’s Big Little Lies.

“It really connected. People really got it,” Kidman told EW back in July, less than an hour after getting the news of her nomination. The Emmy voters certainly did: Not only was Kidman nominated, but she also went up against her co-producer and costar, Reese Witherspoon, in the same category, and fellow cast members Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Alexander Skarsgard were nominated in supporting ones. In fact, the series scored 16 total nominations. “It’s just unheard of! It’s a shared victory and a shared joy.”

Kidman had only recently returned from being on vacation with Witherspoon, and had already been in contact with her fellow nominee. “We texted,” she laughed. “We’re so modern.”

But the real question is, doesn’t all this Emmy love mean they have to do a season 2 of Big Little Lies?

“It inches us closer,” Kidman said. “But so much of it is trying to stay true to the characters and their voices. If we can do it, then it will be done. I believe their stories warrant it and I don’t want to abandon them. We don’t want to sell them short, either. But I’m hoping we can find it if we take the leap.”

In the meantime, there’s some celebrating to be had.

“This really feels like one of those moments — we’re going to really enjoy this. It started with friendships and the friendships are strong. It’s one of those times where nothing like this has happened before,” she said, laughing.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.