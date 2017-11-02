Westworld Filming Temporarily Suspended for Actor's Medical Emergency

A cast member’s medical emergency has temporarily suspended part of production on the second season of Westworld, EW has confirmed.

“Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended,” HBO said in a statement to EW on Thursday.

“The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery,” the statement continued.

In July, HBO revealed the first look at the second season of the Emmy-nominated series, which can be seen above.

Westworld is expected to return in 2018, more than a year after the season 1 finale aired.

TMZ first reported the news.