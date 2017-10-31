Wendy Williams Smiles While Leaving Talk Show After Scary On-Air Collapse

How’s she doin’? Just fine, it appears!

On Tuesday, Wendy Williams had a scary Halloween when she fainted during a live broadcast of her self-titled talk show — a collapse she told audiences occurred because she had “overheated” in her Statue of Liberty costume.

The 53-year-old media personality was then spotted leaving her New York City studio, flashing a peace sign to photographers while she sat in the backseat of her black car.

She wore a wore a black turtleneck ensemble, matching jacket and dark sunglasses.

“Everybody relax,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m doing fine, just need some water and electrolytes. On another note, I slayed and laid Halloween, LOL!”

A rep for the show told PEOPLE, “Wendy is feeling much better. She overheated because of her heavy costume, makeup, and lights. She was able to finish the show in true Wendy spirit. She will address the incident on tomorrow’s show.”

Williams — who wore a costume designed by Ceasar Galindo that included a green wig, sparkly crown, matching heels and long-sleeve sequin dress — fainted about 48 minutes into the broadcast, just as she was kicking off the “How You Doin’? Halloween Costume Contest.”

She began slurring her words while announcing the segment, then slowed down and started swaying back and forth before stumbling backwards and catching herself. Just as quick as it had happened, Williams swiftly dropped to the floor — the show’s crew running to help her and the camera cutting to commercial.

She returned to TV six minutes later, explaining, “That was not a stunt … I did pass out. But you know what, I’m a champ, and I’m back!”

Earlier in the show, Williams had complained about Halloween. “This is so not my holiday, I am doing this under duress,” she said. “All kinds of freaks and weirdos walking around. There’s nothing worse than adults in costumes.’

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).