Wendy Williams on Returning to TV After Health Crisis: 'Please Don't Ask Me How I Feel'

Wendy Williams is returning to her daytime talk show Monday after a doctor-ordered hiatus due to thyroid issues— and she’s just fine.

“If there’s anything I can request from my Wendy watchers, please don’t ask me how I feel,” Williams, 53, said on Good Morning America. “When I see you in the grocery store, when I see you in the streets, please don’t ask me how I feel with the woo woo woo and the puppy eyes. Because I’m gonna snap. How do you feel?”

Instead, she says fans should parrot her signature catchphrase: “How you doin’? So I can say, ‘All right.'”

Opening up to PEOPLE in this week’s issue, Williams reveals that she was first diagnosed with Graves’ disease — an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid — and hyperthyroidism 19 years ago, but that she’s feeling much better since taking some time for herself.

“I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it,” says Williams.

“It came from me neglecting my six month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don’t necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago,” she adds.

Williams also revealed that she canceled the doctor’s appointment, which was originally scheduled for December, in favor of attending a business meeting.

“This is what I do, this is who I am. I love doing the show. I love entertaining people, so I blew off another doctor’s appointment,” she tells PEOPLE. “And then he says, ‘Wendy, we’ve got to squeeze you in.’ So I had one for late September, blew that off too. When I called back after that he was booked until February. So I went in in February, and that’s when first of all he looked at me and said, ‘Whoa, I can see it in you eyes. Your Graves disease is way out of order.’ And then I always go with blood work. The key to a lot of things going on in our body is blood work. Just go to the doctor and have him hit you in the knee with a hammer, and put that piece of wood on your tongue and say ah, and take your blood pressure. That’s not good enough. It’s not good enough particularly after 40. It’s not good enough, so my entire body was out of wack.”