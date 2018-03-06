Wendy Williams Announces When She’ll Return to TV Following Hiatus to Focus on Her Health

Wendy Williams‘s television hiatus won’t last that much longer!

The talk show host, 53, announced she will return to her self-titled show March 19 after taking some time off to focus on her hyperthyroidism and Graves’ disease , per her doctor’s orders.

And next week, actor Jerry O’Connell will fill in as Williams’ first-ever guest-host.

“Jerry has been such a good friend to me and to the show,” Williams says in a statement. “We’re happy to welcome him as a guest host while I’m out getting much needed rest. Can’t wait to get back in my purple chair!”

Courtesy Wendy Williams Show

On Feb. 21, Williams announced she would be taking three weeks off due to Graves disease, an autoimmune disease that affects the thyroid, in addition to other thyroid issues of which she was previously aware.

“Graves’ disease squeezes the muscles behind the eyeballs,” she explained.

Admitting that her viewers spotted her eye issue before she did, Williams said she attributed the symptoms to focusing on her son Kevin‘s senior year of high school and applying to colleges, as well as her hectic work schedule.

After canceling an appointment with her endocrinologist scheduled for December in favor of a business meeting, Williams finally saw the doctor the day before making her announcement.

“My doctor has prescribed — are you ready? — as of today, three weeks of vacation,” she announced. “What? Who are you? I was pissed.”

The TV personality joked, “I’ll be back in two. I’m not an heiress — who is going to pay my bills? Are you serious? I’m just saying, I come from working class.”

The announcement came after Williams canceled shows earlier in February because she was experiencing “flu-ish” symptoms.

“I do go to the doctors today to find out what exactly it is,” she explained. “I feel awful. I had to be talked out of going to work today and taking off a few days to get myself together.”

The talk show host also fainted during a live broadcast of her show on Halloween, which she attributed to feeling “overheated” in her elaborate Statue of Liberty costume. The broadcast quickly cut to commercial, and Williams continued the show when they returned.

The day after the incident, Williams told her audience that she had been low on electrolytes at the time.

“My blood pressure was fine, my heart rate was fine, everything was fine,” she said. “I’m a 53-year-old middle-aged woman going through what middle-aged women go through, if you know what I mean. The costume got hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

The Wendy Williams Show airs weekdays (check local listings).