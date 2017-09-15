Wendy Williams Claps Back at Rapper T.I. Over Barbados Bikini Photos

Wendy Williams can still “dip and do it in a bikini” at 53 – and she makes no apologies for that.

In a new interview with PEOPLE Now, the TV host opens up about the response to photos of her in a tiny black bikini during a recent trip to Barbados with her husband, revealing that the couple didn’t realize paparazzi were photographing them.

“We were having the time of our lives,” Williams says. “We totally thought we were by ourselves.”

Of her figure, Williams notes she has “perky boobs and a flat belly, and if I got no behind, I can buy one like the rest of you all.”

“I don’t want front and back,” she adds of her body. “Like, I’m done with that. So, you know, I have a flat behind. I talk about it all the time. I’m shaped like a capital P… I can joke about myself before you ever joke with me.”

Williams has long been candid about learning to love her body and open about the plastic surgery she’s undergone: liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast implants.

“I don’t care when people talk about the way I look,” Williams says, “because as long I love what I see when I get out of the shower, as long as [my husband] loves what he sees when I slip into bed, and as long as my son is not embarrassed by overweight or underweight mommy, I’m good.”

The Wendy Williams Show star also responds to rapper T.I.’s Instagram commentary about the photos.

In the Instagram post from earlier this week, T.I. wrote, “Ok now as much s— as this sister talk about people… (Myself included) I know what y’all expect.”

“But I’m not gon do the obvious & fye her a– up. NOPE!!! I’m gon be respectful because regardless of her flaws she’s still a independent black business woman that’s had to fight her way through life to get where she is,” said T.I. “JUST LIKE THE PEOPLE SHE JUDGES DAILY!!! But I’m gon try something new & different this time. Let’s see if the power of mercy moves her heart to not be so malicious & vindictive in the future when she’s speaking on the lives of other strangers when they’re going through their own PERSONAL tough times.”

Williams only makes a coy quip about the star’s height in response, telling PEOPLE Now, “You know when a short man puts lifts in his shoes to be a little taller?”