Wendy Williams Guests on Odd Mom Out Season 3 Finale and Spills All Sorts of Tea

Wendy Williams is asking Odd Mom Out, “How you doin’?” — and PEOPLE’s got the exclusive first look at her appearance!

The 53-year-old talk show host will appear in the season 3 finale for the hit half-hour scripted Bravo series, which follows stay-at-home mother to three children Jill Weber (creator and author Jill Kargman) as she tries to navigate the wealthy mommy clique that resides in New York’s prestigious Upper East Side neighborhood.

Williams will play herself in the episode, interviewing a mysterious guest ready to spill off the tea on Brooke Von-Weber, Jill’s sister-in-law and Momzilla rival (played by SNL alum Abby Elliot).

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

Watch the clip above to see who the guest is and just how Brooke handles watching her deepest, darkest secrets play out on Williams’ talk show for the world to see.

And that’s not the only thing going down in the finale. The Weber and Von-Webers are all thrown into a tizzy when Jill’s daughter Hazel (Erin Gerasimovich) gets her period, turning into Mommy’s little monster. (This might explain why the episode is called “Blood Bath.”)

The Odd Mom Out season 3 finale airs Wednesday (9:30 p.m. ET) on Bravo.