Wendy Williams Gets Emotional Over Fan Killed in Manchester Bombing: ‘I Learn from My Audience Members’

Wendy Williams hasn’t forgotten about a fan who was killed in May’s deadly attack in Manchester — shortly before he was supposed to be in her talk show’s audience.

The TV host paused to take a tissue and wipe her eyes in a new interview with PEOPLE Now as she remembered 29-year-old Martyn Hett, who had tickets to see her live before the tragedy. She shared how people sometimes forget about the important things in life.

“But people are like, can you get back to the Jenners? Who cares?” she explains. “People are selfish. We learn from one another. I learn from my audience members, and they learn from us.”

The moment was an emotional one for the show, which Williams says aims to entertain.

“I need an hour a day to laugh before getting back to my life,” she says.

During a May episode of her show, Williams pointed out that there was a seat left open for Hett.

“He saved for two years to have a fabulous time in New York and come to our show,” Williams said. “He called it a ‘trip of a lifetime’ on his social media, and he was really popular on Twitter, and he had his own pop culture website, and he’s remembered as a man who loved life, like all my people, with passion, courage and laughter.”

What began as a fun night out ended in tragedy when a suicide bomber blew himself up during a May Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, killing 22 and injuring at least 119.

The ninth season of the Wendy Williams Show premieres Monday (checking your local listings).